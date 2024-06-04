Brewers vs. Phillies Preview and Prediction: Pitchers matchup with hitters, team's current form, key players, and more | Game 2, June 4

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies once more on June 4 as the second game of the series which began on Monday. They will throw the first pitch at 6:40 pm EST.

The Phillies took the first game by a score of 3-1, so the Brewers are looking to even it up and avoid a series loss on the road in Philadelphia. Here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs. Phillies: Preview and Prediction

Pitchers matchup with hitters

Colin Rea is expected to be the bulk pitcher for the Brewers. He will come in in relief for a reliever yet to be named who will pitch the first couple of innings. The matchup with Rea is the most important for the Phillies as they will see him most.

Colin Rea will start for the Brewers

Here's how the Phillies have fared against Rea:

Kyle Schwarber, 2-5 with one HR

JT Realmuto, 2-6 with one HR

Bryce Harper, 0-7

Alec Bohm, 0-4

Bryson Stott, 0-4

Nick Castellanos, 1-6 with one HR

David Dahl, 0 AB

Edmundo Sosa, 0-2

Johan Rojas, 0 AB

On the other hand, Cristopher Sanchez is going to pitch for the Phillies. Here are the matchup stats for the Brewers:

Joey Ortiz, 0 AB

William Contreras, 1-3

Christian Yelich, 1-4

Willy Adames, 1-3

Rhys Hoskins, 0 AB

Gary Sanchez, 1-3 with one HR

Blake Perkins, 2-2 with 2 RBI

Jackson Chourio, 0 AB

Brice Turang, 0 AB

Both teams' current form

The Milwaukee Brewers are leading the NL Central by seven games and they've been excellent in 2024, posting a record of 36-24. They are also particularly hot now, as they've won seven of their past 10 games.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have the best record in baseball at 42-19, tied for that spot with the New York Yankees. In the last 10 games, the Phillies are 5-5, so it hasn't been the best stretch for them.

Key players

There are tons of good players to keep an eye out for in this matchup but in particular, Bryce Harper and William Contreras have been excellent this year. The Phillies projected lineup is:

Kyle Schwarber DH J.T. Realmuto C Bryce Harper 1B Alec Bohm 3B Bryson Stott 2B Nick Castellanos RF David Dahl LF Edmundo Sosa SS Johan Rojas CF

JT Realmuto will start behind the plate

On the other side, the Brewers will likely trot out this lineup:

Brice Turang 2B William Contreras C Christian Yelich LF Willy Adames SS Sal Frelick RF Rhys Hoskins DH Jake Bauers 1B Joey Ortiz 3B Blake Perkins CF

Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

The Brewers have the disadvantage of being on the road, and they are facing a juggernaut. The Phillies have been excellent all season. However, they've had a very easy schedule in doing so. Nevertheless, they have the pitching advantage and the lineup advantage. Expect the Phillies to win again and cement a series victory.

