Brewers vs. Royals: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 31, MLB 2025

The Kansas City Royals will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday for Game 1 of an interleague series. This series will give each team a chance to turn their seasons around, as it has been a rough start for both.

Even though it is still early in the season, both teams are expecting to contend for a division title in 2025.

Brewers vs Royals recent form and records

The Kansas City Royals have gone 1-2 to begin the season as they dropped a series with the Cleveland Guardians. Kansas City managed to score just 10 runs in that three-game series, while allowing 16 runs to Cleveland.

Milwaukee had a miserable start to the season, getting swept by the New York Yankees in embarrassing fashion. The Brewers were outscored 36-14 in those three games, and are hoping to play much better in Milwaukee.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

MIL: Elvin Rodriguez

Elvin Rodriguez will be making his Brewers debut on Monday, and he was not in the MLB a season ago. The Brewers hoped the young righthander could get their pitching woes turned around.

KC: Kris Bubic

This will be the first start of the season for Kris Bubic, but he has pitched well throughout his MLB career. In 2024, Bubic went 1-1 with 39 strikeouts in just 30.1 innings pitched.

Must-watch hitters

Milwaukee

Pitching has been the biggest problem for the Brewers to begin the year, but this team needs more production from Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Milwaukee is not a team loaded with talent, and they need their biggest stars to produce.

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn

Kansas City

Bobby Witt Jr. is always going to be a player to watch when he is on the field, and the Kansas City Royals need their young star to produce. Vinnie Pasquantino is having a nice start to the season as he has belted a home run and is hitting .333.

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn

Brewers vs Royals baseball betting odds

Monday 3/31 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Milwaukee Brewers -105 -1.5 +160 O 8.5 -105 Kansas City Royals -115 +1.5 -190 U 8.5 -115

Brewers vs Royals expert picks and game prediction

This will be a competitive series between the Brewers and Royals, and each team will be able to get its season turned around. Playing in Milwaukee will give the Brewers a nice boost, and they will get their first win of the season in this one.

Run Line: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 +160

Total Runs: Over 8.5 Runs

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers win 6-3

