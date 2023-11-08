Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees would love to have Shohei Ohtani sign with them. The problem is, so does every other team in the league, and they will do their best to sign the superstar.

Ohtani is, without a doubt, the hottest free-agent player on the market this season. Even though he will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season, he is expected to get a record-breaking contract. Some expect it to be somewhere in the $600 million range.

Brian Cashman stated that the front office will brainstorm and see if signing him is feasible. If it is, you can expect the Bronx Bombers to press hard for a generational player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We will certainly have discussions to find out what's workable" said Cashman.

Expand Tweet

However, Shohei Ohtani does not have the most remarkable track record pitching at Yankee Stadium. He has two starts there in his career and has given up 11 runs in less than three innings.

But Ohtani probably doesn't keep track of his stats like that, so unless somebody brings it to his attention, he may not know. Regardless, he will not be pitching next season anyway.

Whether or not the Bronx Bombers sign Ohtani, they will be busy this offseason. The 2024 season will be crucial for this team as they try to avenge their disastrous 2023 season.

Aside from Shohei Ohtani, who is Brian Cashman looking at in the open market for the Yankees?

Yamamoto Japan Baseball

One big glaring point for the New York Yankees in the 2023 season was the team's poor pitching. Whether it was guys being injured or pitchers being underwhelming on the mound, pitching was a big problem. Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon, and Domingo German had issues last season. The only bright spot in the rotation was Gerrit Cole.

One of the players the Yankees are tied to is Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is the best pitcher on the open market, and Brian Cashman was in attendance when he threw a no-hitter earlier in the season.

Expand Tweet

Another player to keep an eye on is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is coming off a great season offensively and could be a difference-maker in the Bronx. He could be a player they turn to if they cannot sign Shohei Ohtani.

Cashman and the Yankees will be busy this offseason trying to turn around a team during a crucial season for many in the organization.