General manager Brian Cashman has not lost faith in the New York Yankees despite the team being at the basement of the American League East. They currently hold a 55-51 record, 10 games behind the red-hot Baltimore Orioles.

Many fans expected the team to acquire some outfield or catching help, but that was not the case. New York's only move ahead of the trade deadline was signing two pitchers.

The Bronx Bombers received relief pitcher Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for a minor league arm. They also signed Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

Despite the lack of major trade moves, Cashman said:

"We're in it to win it. We stayed the course because of that. This was the best play for us with the team we have, still within striking distance".

"We're in it to win it. We stayed the course because of that. This was the best play for us with the team we have, still within striking distance." -Brian Cashman while noting the returns of Nestor Cortes Jr. and Jonathan Loáisiga



Cashman believes in the roster that he has, as they are currently only 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot. The New York Yankees are not entirely out of it, yet.

YES Network @YESNetwork



Yankees GM Brian Cashman addresses the Yankees approach to the Trade Deadline.

Furthermore, they have two pitchers who are close to returning to the roster. Nestor Cortes has been on the IL with a strained left rotator cuff. He has made two rehab starts so far and is looking sharp. Barring any setbacks, many see Cortes returning on August 7 on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

Jonathan Loaisiga is also nearing his return to the staff. He has been on the IL since early May after having surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow. On Sunday, he started his rehab assignment in Single-A.

Brian Cashman could have made moves to better the New York Yankees at the trade deadline

New York Yankees Introduce Aaron Boone As Manager

The New York Yankees are nearly the same team they were before the trade deadline. Cashman said they were not buyers, and they were not sellers.

The team certainly needed help offensively and failed to pull the trigger. They have a team batting average of .230 so far this season, which ranks them second to last in all of Major League Baseball. Only the Oakland Athletics have a worse batting average.

While much of the team's offensive slump can be directed at captain Aaron Judge being sidelined for so long, he is only one player in the end.