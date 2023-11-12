Despite a disappointing 2023 season for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman remains confident in the team's direction and its leadership dynamics. In a candid interview with Bob Nightengale, Cashman addressed the close relationship between owner Hal Steinbrenner and star players Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

Cashman emphasized the importance of collaboration between players and management, dismissing any notion of it being problematic.

"I don’t think that it’s [the relationship between Steinbrenner and his players] a problem at all," Cashman said. "And when you partner with somebody for that kind of money, he’s going to have some seat at the table, as he should."

Further, Brian Cashman acknowledged the valuable insights players like Judge and Cole bring to the organization, insisting that their input would not be overlooked.

"This is a player’s game, no doubt about it, and they’ve got some good information that they can provide. We’re not going to ignore it.", Cashman added.

The Yankees' 2023 season was a sharp contrast to their 2022 campaign, which saw them win 99 games and the AL East. The team's 82-80 record in 2023 marked their worst performance since 1992, sparking questions about Cashman's future and a wave of frustration among fans.

Aaron Judge's influence on the team has grown significantly since re-signing a nine-year, $360 million contract extension last December. Judge has been vocal about the team's direction since being promoted to captain, asking for organizational reforms and criticizing the team's analytical approach.

2023 Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole also wields significant influence in the Yankees' locker room.

GM Brian Cashman must work with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole to propel the Yankees toward World Series

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner's engagement with players in decision-making processes is not new. He has previously admitted to consulting with both former and current players before renewing manager Aaron Boone's contract for the 2024 season.

Steinbrenner's regular closed-door meetings with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, as revealed on “The Show” podcast with Jon Heyman, further highlight his hands-on approach.

This level of involvement from both the ownership and star players could be the key to ending the Yankees' World Series drought.

Brian Cashman faces the crucial task of collaborating closely with his players, leveraging their on-field prowess and strategic insights to guide the team. This partnership will be pivotal in shaping the Yankees' roster and tactics in the future.