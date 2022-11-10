The ideal offseason for the Yankees would have already included a new deal for Aaron Judge, allowing them to focus on their remaining urgent requirements. Since the slugger's free agency is not expected to be resolved quickly, the team may be forced to wait while they cross their fingers.

When asked if Judge and the Yankees have spoken since the end of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, GM Brian Cashman declined to answer. However, he did state that keeping Judge is the organization's top priority. Cashman spoke on Tuesday at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge:

The Yankees wrapped up their professional scouting sessions to assess the trade and free agent markets. As the Yankees head into the winter, Cashman was asked to list his team's requirements. He responded, "Right now, we don't have a right fielder, we don't have a left fielder, and we've always wanted to enhance our pitching."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who chose to forgo the final $16 million of his contract and is now a free agent, is someone the Yankees would like to keep, according to Cashman. Judge, Rizzo, and right-hander Jameson Taillon may receive qualifying offers from the Yankees, and Rizzo may find multi-year contracts elsewhere.

What's the take on Aaron Judge?

As a result of earlier this season's rejection of a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, Judge is anticipated to want a deal worth at least $300 million.

Cashman stated that he has no intentions of meeting Aaron Judge's agent, Page Odle, in person during the GM meetings. Cashman added, "Like any past year, he's going to be committing a lot," in reference to the fact that managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is yet to present the club with its 2023 budget.

New York Post Sports @nypostsports "If you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge, retain him, have him signed, and happy in the fold as soon as possible" Yankees GM Brian Cashman discusses the Yankees upcoming offseason at the GM meetings.

"If you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge, retain him, have him signed, and happy in the fold as soon as possible," - nypostsports

The statement by Brian Cashman was in reply to a question largely looming in every baseball fan's mind: where is Judge going to go? He had said earlier that he was respecting Judge and his team's privacy at the moment and did not want to bother them unnecessarily. However, he added that if anyone could call upon a miracle, let it be the one that makes Aaron Judge stay with the Yankees.

This is going to be the biggest news of the MLB postseason, as everyone is anxiously waiting to see what move Judge takes in his career next year.

