Anthony Rizzo Free Agency: Top 3 destinations for the coveted first baseman

Anthony Rizzo opted out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees. The slugging first baseman signed a two-year deal last offseason after being traded there from the Chicago Cubs, but is electing to forego the final season and enter free agency.

Several teams could use his services as he is one of the best first basemen in baseball and one of the best available this offseason. He plays good defense at an important position, hits for power and has good plate discipline.

He will have plenty of suitors this offseason, but which teams are the favorite to bring him in? Here are the top three.

Three teams that should sign Anthony Rizzo this offseason

3) Houston Astros

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Houston Astros are losing Trey Mancini and Yuli Gurriel to free agency. They could sign one or both of them, but this is an opportunity to upgrade the position and make the Yankees weaker. That opportunity doesn't come around very often.

Rizzo is a better player than Gurriel and Mancini, outpacing them in wRC+ and WAR. The Yankees first baseman posted a 132 wRC+ and 2.4 fWAR, while Gurriel had an 85 wRC+ and was worth -0.9 wins. Mancini, in his time in Houston, posted a 77 wRC+ and -0.5 fWAR.

2) San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres made a startling run to the NLCS this year, and they're primed to improve their roster and get over that hump. Their core of Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. could use another complementary player.

Josh Bell came over in the Soto trade, but he's a free agent now. Adding Rizzo to the mix would make them a very dangerous team. The first baseman also came up with San Diego many years ago.

1) New York Yankees

No team needs the first baseman quite like the Yankees. They've had a hole at first base for several years, unable to find someone who's good defensively and offensively and can stay healthy.

The veteran checked all those boxes and more, so he will be highly coveted by the Yankees. He also plays perfectly to Yankee Stadium, with the short porch in right field. His lefty swing is perfect for them, and they will be interested in bringing him back.

Unfortunately, it'll cost them more than it did last offseason after a stellar season in the Bronx.

