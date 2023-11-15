It's been a rough offseason so far for New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman. The polarizing executive has been the target of frustration from many fans, as the team has failed to live up to its lofty expectations for several consecutive seasons.

After the New York Yankees failed to reach the postseason during the 2023 campaign, all eyes of the fans have focused on the front office, with every offseason quote being scrutinized.

Yet again, Brian Cashman has been in the cross-hairs by fans and analysts alike, who have criticized his recent comments about the team's analytics department.

"Brian Cashman says the Yankees have the smallest analytics department in the AL East He says people accusing them of being run analytically are “just throwing bullshit” - @EyesOnYanks

The much-maligned General Manager has taken flak after saying the club has one of the smallest analytics departments in the MLB. However, in a recent episode of the podcast Jake n' Bake, MLB insider and podcaster Eno Sarris called out Cashman, saying his comments were not only incorrect but drastically far from the truth.

Sarris, who covers baseball analytics for The Athletic, said of Brian Cashman's comment, "It's not true... they're one of the top 5 teams." Sarris pointed out that the New York Yankees not only have one of the most widespread analytics departments, with members working from Australia but that they may be top two in the league in terms of financial commitment.

"Cashman must not be counting the Australian astrophysicists in the analytics department" - @WakeJakeJM

This is not the only source calling out Brian Cashman's claims

Although it may be easy to take shots at the New York Yankees General Manager, he does not seem to be helping his case at all. After his comments about the team's "small" analytics department, Four Ring Sports Solutions also struck back at Brian Cashman.

"During Tuesday’s press conference, Brian Cashman said the Yankees have the “smallest analytics department” in the American League East. According to @FourRingsSports , as of Aug. 27 of this year, that did not appear to be the case." - @eboland11

The sports website shared a post following Cashman's comments. In this post, they shared the number of full-time analysts and engineers working in every MLB's Research and Development department. The New York Yankees finished second behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.