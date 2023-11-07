It appears that New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is a fan of the team's current roster, much to the chagrin of the fans. The polarizing front office executive has been the target of frustration from fans all season.

Although fans have been calling for the New York Yankees to fire Brian Cashman all season, the General Manager seems to believe that the team is headed in the right direction. After a disappointing 2023 season, which saw the Yankees miss the postseason, many fans have demanded sweeping changes within the organization.

However, this is not something that Cashman agrees with. According to MLB Insider Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees' GM believes that the organization is in a good place.

"I think we're pretty fucking good, personally, and I'm proud of our people," Cashman said when asked about the current state of the Bronx Bombers.

It goes without saying, but this statement from Cashman did not go over well with fans. Not only did the New York Yankees take a massive step back last season, but many fans feel that the current roster construction leaves much to be desired.

After his polarizing statement about the current state of the New York Yankees, many fans ripped into the GM. Some fans took the more humorous approach, asking someone to tell Cashman what year it was.

On the more aggressive side of the conversation, some New York Yankees fans have called him a clown and have once again demanded his immediate firing. Although this does not appear to be the plan, if the Yankees underachieve again, both Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will likely be in the hot seat.

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees may need to be aggressive this offseason

It is quite clear that the New York Yankees underachieved during the 2023 campaign. Now, the Bronx Bombers will enter a pivotal offseason, with Brian Cashman needing to address several issues when it comes to the club's roster construction.

One of the major questions that the team will need to address is the team's pitching rotation. Although the team is committed to the likes of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, they have several free-agent pitchers, including Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. Although they have expressed interest in re-signing Montas, nothing is certain.

Another major move that the Yankees have been linked to has been a potential trade with the San Diego Padres, which would see Juan Soto move to the Big Apple. This is the type of move that could help Cashman regain favor with the fans. However, even that is not a guarantee.