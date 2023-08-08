Brian Cashman has been the general manager of the New York Yankees since 1998. During that time, he has given fans a lot to cheer about, but also lots to dwell on.

Last season, the Yankees won 99 games, trampled their division and went to the postseason as a World Series favorite. Nobody could have anticipated that the team's season would end on account of a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in the NLCS.

While hopes were initially quite high for a rebound season in 2023, that too, was not to be. In addition to hyped-up starters like Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas starting the season on the long-term IL, captain Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his toe on June 4. At the time of his injury, Judge was leading the AL in home runs, again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DJ @kingdj_5297 pic.twitter.com/gkuxQZ99Dj Let’s take a look at Brian Cashman’s resume since the Yankees last World Series title in 2009 (Thread)

"Let’s take a look at Brian Cashman’s resume since the Yankees last World Series title in 2009 (Thread)" - DJ

Now, the team's 58-55 record puts them last place in the AL East. Moreover, sluggers like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have been all but invisible this season. Although much of the New York Yankees' woes are out of Brian Cashman's control, fans have not been shy to hurl criticism and abuse at their GM.

In a recent appearance on his WFAN show, host Chris Russo gave a very impartial, yet scathing critique of Cashman. According to Russo, the 56-year old GM has lost his touch. Russo went on to state that ""The Yankee report card is not making the playoffs and getting swept by the Houston Astros", making reference to the team's recent struggles.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian



“I think Cashman is a good GM, but he’s been here too long. The man has been the general manager of the Yankees for 25 years and they have not been to a World Series in the last 14, since 2009. You’ve got to change the… pic.twitter.com/RzyWyycEvS Chris Russo says the Yankees need to dump Brian Cashman:“I think Cashman is a good GM, but he’s been here too long. The man has been the general manager of the Yankees for 25 years and they have not been to a World Series in the last 14, since 2009. You’ve got to change the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Chris Russo says the Yankees need to dump Brian Cashman:" - Joe Randazzo

Russo did concede that Cashman's first decade in New York was a success. While the Yankees have won six AL Pennants and four World Series under Cashman's leadership, they have not won a World Series since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009.

New York Yankees fans should get used to Brian Cashman

When Cashman was brought on as the team's GM in 1998, he was the second youngest man in history to assume an MLB GM position. Last November, the team extended his contract, and he will likely be around for the long haul. While this season has been far from easy for Yankees fans, they will need to remember Cashman's past contributions, and expect to see a lot of him in the future.