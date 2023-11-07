The 2023 season was underwhelming for Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees . They finished the year fourth in the highly competitive AL East with an 82-80 record.

Despite this, not much has changed personnel-wise, especially in the front office. Both Cashman and manager Aaron Boone retained their jobs.

Cashman feels good about the staff working inside the building, stating he gets permission requests from other teams trying to poach their front office workers. That, to him, means he has good baseball guys working with his players.

"I think we're pretty f****** good, personally, and I'm proud of our people," said Cashman.

The Yankees just lost their bench coach, Carlos Mendoza, to the New York Mets. He was hired to manage the team for the 2024 season after Buck Showalter was relieved of his duties.

Brian Cashman is hoping to hang on to the rest of the guys in the building. He will need all the help, both internally and externally, to get this team back to their winning ways.

What are Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees looking for in the open market?

There is no hiding that the Yankees need some help offensively. Aaron Judge cannot be the only source of consistent offense in the lineup. They need another power bat to take the pressure off Judge.

Brian Cashman can look at somebody like Cody Bellinger, who is likely the second-best hitter in the open market. He had a huge season at the plate, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

While talking about offense, we cannot gloss over Shohei Ohtani in free agency. He is the best hitter without a team and is expected to get a record-breaking contract. The question is, will the Bronx Bombers be the ones to give it to him?

Another area where this team struggled last season was pitching. Pitchers were either injured or underperforming, causing the team to play musical chairs with their rotation.

One pitcher who could help them out is Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Cashman and the Yanks have been on him for a while now and were in attendance for his no-hitter this season.

The Bronx Bombers have their work cut out for them this offseason. Expect them to be tied to plenty of players on the open market this offseason.