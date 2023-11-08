New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently attended the GM Meetings in Arizona. This is a chance for all the team's general managers to meet and discuss the game.

Cashman was front and center, as he is most of the time, being the GM for one of the biggest teams in the league. He stopped to talk with the media about the future of his club.

One thing that fired Cashman up when speaking to the media was analytics. He is tired of everybody believing that the New York Yankees are analytically driven. While they play a part in the team's decision-making, he firmly said it is not the driving factor:

"No one is doing their deep dives, they're just throwing bulls--- and accusing us of being run analytically. To be said we're guided by analytics as a driver is a lie" said Cashman.

Brian Cashman also said that the Yankees have the smallest analytics department in the American League East. He further noted that they have the largest professional scouting department in the league.

Cashman then got into a bit of a debate with a reporter on the team's young players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza struggling. There is no denying this GM has the backs of his players.

Many are counting on Brian Cashman to take this Yankees team to glory in 2024

Fans would quickly like to quickly forget the Yankees' 2023 season, including Brian Cashman. It was disastrous as the team missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, during a year where many insiders liked what the team had on paper.

Unfortunately, injuries and a struggling pitching rotation plagued the Bronx Bombers. Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino started their seasons on the IL and were largely unimpressive after coming off. Domingo German was inconsistent, although he threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics.

The season started to slip away when Aaron Judge went down with his toe injury. It caused him to miss over a month of the season. When he was on the IL, the offense became stagnant.

Expect the Yankees to be a busy team over the offseason. They have money to spend and some holes to fill if they want to compete for a World Series title next season.

If they have another season where they miss the postseason, there could be a lot of employees in the front office looking for another job when the season ends.