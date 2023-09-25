Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker reflected on his team's amazing MLB season after reaching the 100-win mark for the second straight year.

The Braves managed a 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday, securing the series before heading into the final week of the regular season. Haivng already booked their place in the playoffs, the Braves recorded 100th win for the season, and their manager was delighted with the landmark.

While Snitker was originally drafted into the MLB by the Chicago Cubs in 1977, he bounced around several minor league teams but never made it to the majors. However, he started his career as a coach with the Atlanta Braves in 1985 and has been in and around them ever since. Having coached the team for more than a decade, he was named their manager in 2016 and has had a successful tenure.

Snitker won the World Series title with the Braves in 2021 and was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2018. However, his biggest achievement with them might just be achieving their second consecutive 100-win season this year, last achieved by the team in 2003.

After the achievement, Brian Snitker looked back at the season and admitted that it was a huge achievement for the team:

“It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to do. That’s quite an accomplishment any time you can win 100 games.”

Forrest Wall hits career first home run as Brian Snitker rests regulars

With the MLB postseason looming large next month, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker took the opportunity to rest some of his regular starters and avoid any risks ahead of the coming weeks.

It opened the door for rookie outfielder Forrest Wall to have another outing, and the youngster made the most of it by recording the first major league home run of his career.

It came in the top of the sixth inning when Wall launched a two-run homer off Washington Nationals reliever Jose A. Ferrer to extend his team's lead to 6-3. It's a moment to be proud of for Wall as his future with the Braves looks bright.