Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang established himself as one of the best defenders across the field during his first couple of seasons in the major leagues. Turang not only picked up the first Gold Glove of his career last year, but he was also voted for the Platinum Glove to be crowned as the foremost defensive player in the National League for 2024.
Brice Turang was officially presented the trophy by Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy ahead of their home game against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Friday.
Maile Olson, the girlfriend of Brice Turang, shared a photo on Instagram capturing the moment he received an award from manager Pat Murphy on Friday. She accompanied the image with a brief, heartfelt message to celebrate the achievement.
"Well deserved," she posted along the image.
Turang is the only Brewers player to win a Platinum Glove since the award was handed out for the first time in 2011.
The Milwaukee Brewers had selected Turang out of high school as their first-round pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in the 2023 season opener against the Chicago Cubs and improved his subpar offensive production last year, besides cementing himself as an elite defender. Turang led the National League in putouts and assists to eventually claim the Platinum Glove.
Brice Turang making an impressive start to 2025 season
Although Brice Turang quickly became one of the best defensive players in the MLB, his offensive production had left a lot to be desired. Turang has been a below-average hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers in his first two years in the big leagues, primarily due to his poor plate discipline and subpar slugging.
However, Turang seems to have worked a lot on batting during this offseason, as he has made a hot start to the 2025 campaign from an offensive standpoint. He hit a two-run homer on Friday, which ultimately proved to be decisive in their 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds to help his team clinch their first home series of the year.
It was also the second home run of the new campaign for Turang. Presently, he has a .313/.324/.500 slash line with an OPS of .824. Meanwhile, the Brewers have racked up four straight wins after losing their first four games of the season.