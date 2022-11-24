First baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini's fiancée Sara Perlman's recent Instagram post gave hints to MLB fans about her impending nuptials to the World Series Champ.

On Wednesday, Sara uploaded exclusive sneak peeks from her dreamy bridal shower to her Instagram account.

For the big day, the blonde beauty wore a white dress with minimal jewelry and looked stunning.

"Bridal shower of my dreams! 🌸 🌺 Thank you to my incredible sister @alexxperlmann, my mom & family for such a special day."

She also extended her thanks to her sister and mother for making the day special.

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman's relationship timeline

2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Sara Perlman and Trey Mancini's relationship has been a roller coaster ride. Here's a timeline of their relationship:

Trey and Sara met in 2017 at the Orioles' ballpark while she worked as a reporter at MASN.

When Mancini was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in the first half of 2020, she stuck by him like a rock until his full recovery. In a nutshell, Sara acted as Trey's primary caregiver. Trey was declared cancer free in November 2020.

The pair took their love story to the next level when Trey proposed to Sara on November 4, 2021, at Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland.

"I love you forever @treymancini fiancé!!! 🤍 💍"

Now, a year after popping the question to Sara, Trey is all set to tie the knot with her anytime soon.

Wishing the pair nothing but good luck!

Trey Mancini made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016. In August 2022, he was traded to the Houston Astros.

On November 6, the Astros defeated the Phillies to clinch the World Series title for the second time in franchise history.

Poll : 0 votes