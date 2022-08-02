"For a million reasons..thank you, Baltimore" - NBC Sports reporter Sara Perlman expresses her gratitude on Twitter after her fiancé Trey Mancini gets traded to Houston Astros

Following the trade of her fiance, Trey Mancini, to the Houston Astros, "The Daily Line" host Sara Perlman expressed gratitude to the Baltimore Orioles.

Trey Mancini made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles and has played with the team since 2016. Mancini missed the 2020 season due to stage 3 colon cancer and thus, underwent chemotherapy.

In November 2020, Mancini revealed that he was cancer-free and would play with the Orioles the following season.

Sara Perlman @saraperlman 🧡 For a million reasons.. thank you Baltimore. You will always be such a special place for us. 🧡 🧡 For a million reasons.. thank you Baltimore. You will always be such a special place for us. 🧡 https://t.co/NvrOdiS5aB

The Baltimore Orioles have been a vital support system for him throughout his career.

Sara Perlman and Trey Mancini's love story began at Baltimore Orioles' ballpark

Not many know that Trey and Sara's romantic love story started in Camden Yards, the home field of the Baltimore Orioles. Back then, she was a reporter and a host at MASN. Trey was Sara's favorite MLB player to interview.

Sara and Trey got engaged on November 4, 2021. Trey got down on his knees and proposed to Sara Perlman at Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland.

Sara has stuck by Trey through thick and thin. On Instagram, she wrote a heartfelt note:

"From the absolute bottom of my heart, Wow. Thank you Baltimore! For giving Trey the opportunity to play for this city for so many years, for saving his life (we are so grateful for you Hopkins Medicine!!) And of course for introducing me to the love of my life right here at Camden Yards. This city will always have such a special place in our hearts. Trey Mancini on to Houston baby."

The best part about Trey and Sara's relationship is that their jobs led them to cross paths. Perfect!

Houston Astros first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini looks radiant in his new Houston Astros Uniform

Trey Mancini, who is now a part of the Houston Astros, received a warm welcome from the MLB team.

"Welcome to Houston, @TreyMancini!" - Houston Astros

Here's a sneak peek of Trey donning the classic Houston Astros Jersey.

(per An exclusive look at Trey Mancini in his new uni!(per @brianmctaggart An exclusive look at Trey Mancini in his new uni! (per @brianmctaggart) https://t.co/8xfsGlMpc8

Trey Mancini will never forget his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles. Undoubtedly, it was the hardest goodbye. However, he is eager to see what is in store this season with the Houston Astros.

