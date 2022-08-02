"I'm having a hard time getting in the shower, putting my stuff on and leaving" - Trey Mancini reflects on his time with the Baltimore Orioles in emotional interview after recent trade to Houston Astros

The Baltimore Orioles parted ways with veteran first baseman Trey Mancini this afternoon, trading him to the Houston Astros in a three-team trade. The Orioles received two right-handed pitching prospects from the Tampa Bay Rays and Astros.

The former Baltimore Orioles slugger spent six seasons with the team and was emotional about his departure. Mancini reflected in an emotional interview.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The human element of the trade deadline The human element of the trade deadline https://t.co/CKCHiOgeIC

"Trey Mancini, emotional earlier today: 'I'm not wanting to, like, leave these guys quite yet in the locker room. I'm having a hard time getting in the shower, putting my stuff on and leaving, because I know I won't be back in the locker room with them.' - Zachary Silver via Talkin' Baseball

Mancini has had a solid 2022 season, batting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in (RBI). The move may come as a shock to many, with the Orioles entering tonight 3 games back in the American League Wild Card standings.

The Orioles are one of the youngest teams in all of baseball. The team's thought process was to keep building their farm system, and they did just that by acquiring two prospects.

MLB Player Profile: A look back on Trey Mancini's tenure with Baltimore Orioles

Trey Mancini looks on after Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles game.

Trey Mancini was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Notre Dame. Mancini would go on to make his Major League debut on September 16, 2016, batting 1-3 with a home run.

Mancini would finish out the last month of the 2016 season with the Orioles, and by 2017 he would become an integral part of their lineup. Starting in 2017, Mancini would have four straight seasons of 20 or more home runs. The power potential for Mancini is there, and he has proven to be consistent throughout his career.

Trey Mancini would go on to miss the entirety of the 2020 season due to colon cancer. Thankfully, Mancini was able to recover, beat his cancer diagnosis, and become a part of the Orioles for the 2021 season. His 2021 season was good enough to get an invite to the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Trey Mancini's 2021 season earned him the Comeback Player of the Year, becoming a symbol of perseverence and dedication. Mancini will be an inspiration for many fans across the country.

ESPN @espn



For more on Mancini and his remarkable comeback, check out the latest Cover Story es.pn/3e5q6OP One year ago, Trey Mancini was undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Tonight, he'll compete in the Home Run Derby.For more on Mancini and his remarkable comeback, check out the latest Cover Story

"One year ago, Trey Mancini was undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Tonight, he'll compete in the Home Run Derby. For more on Mancini and his remarkable comeback, check out the latest Cover Story

In 2022, Mancini is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. The power-hitting first baseman is going to fit in nicely for the Astros offense. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far