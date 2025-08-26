"Bridge from Japan to US" - Lars Nootbaar gives in-depth look into his mom's meaningful bond with mothers of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Cardinals star Lars Nootbaar became the first-ever player not born in the nation to represent the squad for an international event. Nootbaar has Japanese lineage through his mother, Kumiko Enokida.

In a touching story by the Cardinals outfielder on the Dugout Discussions hosted by Chris Rose, Nootbaar shared what his mother Kumiko does to bond with the mothers of fellow major leaguers and Team Japan teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki's mothers.

"I think they're Line buddies," said Nootbaar. "Line is the app that they use [and] they talk daily. She's like kind of the bridge for them," he added." (2:23-2:42)

The 27-year-old All-Star further discussed that due to the Nootbaar's close proximity to the Los Angeles International Airport, the mothers of both Dodger players Yamamoto and Sasaki have an easier time connecting with Lars Nootbaar's mother, Kumiko.

"We're from right next to LAX. Anytime they [fly out], they just pop in and stop by or [sometimes] my mom went and picked up Roki [Sasaki's] mom up today and they're hanging out so they're just kind of doing their thing. She's kind of the bridge from Japan to the United States for them right now." (2:43-3:02)

Lars Nootbaar reveals plans for Samurai Japan comeback in WBC 2026

Lars Nootbaar played a starring role during Samurai Japan's road to the World Baseball Classic title in 2023. The Cardinals star was just one of six players that played all seven of Japan's matches and is tied with Shohei Ohtani and Munetaka Murakami for most plate appearances with 33. Nootbaar registered seven hits, four runs batted in, seven runs scored, and two stolen bases while averaging .269 in the spectacle.

Continuing in the same episode of the Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose, Lars Nootbaar shared his plans about the upcoming World Baseball Classic next year and if he will once again suit up for the defending champions.

"I hope so. Right now, it's up in the air. For me, I want to be playing my best baseball if I'm representing that team, and if I don't feel that I can, do that to the best of my ability, then I won't. But if it were up to me, yes. I would like to [do it again]. It means a lot. But if I don't feel or the team doesn't feel that I deserve to be on it, then so be it. But if I do and I earn my spot, then I will be participating." (4:00-4:36)

It would be interesting to see if Lars Nootbaar would actually be selected for the Samurai Japan's 2026 WBC roster under the leadership of newly-hired skipper Hirokazu Ibata. It should be noted that during the 2023 edition under manager Hideki Kuriyama, only four outfielders were brought in for the tournament including Nootbaar.

With that being said, the team is still spoiled for choices with Red Sox star Masataka Yoshida, Cubs star Seiya Suzuki, and NPB stars Kensuke Kondoh and Ukyo Shuto all in the conversation for the outfield roles.

