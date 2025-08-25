"I don't think Shohei Ohtani is texting MLB Instagram" - Cardinals star gives perspective on Dodgers superstar's massive presence on social media

Ever since he arrived in the U.S. in April of 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of a sensation at the major league level. In his time in the big leagues so far, Ohtani has five All-Star selections, three MVP awards, three Silver Slugger awards and a whole host of other notable honors.Regarded by many as one of the best baseball players of all time, Shohei Ohtani is must-watch TV every time he takes the field. Naturally, highlights of the Japanese superstar's exploits on the field often rack up thousands of views on social media.Speaking to insider Chris Rose on Monday's episode of &quot;Dugout Discussions&quot;, St. Louis Cardinals star Lars Nootbaar offered his two cents on Ohtani's massive social media presence. Although it can sometimes feel like social media platforms are flooded with clips of Shohei, Nootbaar claimed he &quot;doesn't get tired&quot; of watching and said (Timestamp: 5:21):&quot;Yeah, I do (watch Ohtani's clips on social media). But, I don't get tired of them. I don't think he's texting MLB Instagram saying 'hey, can you post this home run that this hit, or this 102-mile heater'. It's pretty amazing what he's doing.&quot;Hopefully it's for a long time, but when he's done, we're going to look back and think what we were witnessing was something crazy. The fact that he can be on both sides of the spectrum (hitting and pitching) and be so elite at them, it's crazy.&quot;Despite Ohtani and Nootbaar being rivals in the MLB, the pair have enjoyed success while representing Team Japan together in the past. Both players were part of the Japanese team that famously won Gold at the 2023 WBC.Shohei Ohtani hit his 45th home run of the season as the Dodgers avoided a sweep against the PadresThe LA Dodgers swept their arch-rivals, the San Diego Padres, when they came to town last week. The Friars were desperate to exact revenge when the Dodgers came to Petco Park over the weekend.However, the Dodgers were able to avoid that fate, thanks to the contributions of players such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Dalton Rushing.With the Padres leading 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, a solo home run from Freeman tied things up, before Rushing blew the game open with a go-ahead three-run homer in the next inning. Freeman later hit his second home run of the day in the seventh inning, while Ohtani put the perfect finishing touches on the victory with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from bragging rights, Sunday's win for the Dodgers was also crucial in terms of the NL West standings. The 2024 World Series champions prevented their rivals from going two games ahead. Instead, they are now tied with a 74-57 record.Shohei Ohtani's latest home run takes his tally for the season to 45, making him joint second in the majors alongside Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.