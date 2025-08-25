“That was fun” - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts impressed Shohei Ohtani took heckler in stride with cool high-five moment

The Los Angeles Dodgers - San Diego Padres featured Shohei Ohtani having the best classy retaliation against a heckler during Sunday’s game. Despite the Dodgers' 8-2 win, the high-five moment stole the spotlight.Manager Dave Roberts admitted being annoyed at a Padres fan heckling Ohtani nonstop about his poor performance in the series. However, Ohtani took the heckler head-on right after silencing him with his 45th home run in the ninth inning.&quot;Very annoying. He was in my right ear the entire game. It was very out of character from Shohei. It was good to see Shohei initiate a high-five. That was fun. It was great to see Shohei show his personality,” manager Dave Roberts said.His pause to shake hands with the heckler was not only an amusing moment for the fans, but his teammates had a good laugh in their front row seats. With Sunday’s win, both teams are tied for the top NL West spot with a 74-57 record.Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Dalton Rushing boost Dodgers 8-2 win vs. PadresShohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman [Source: Imagn]The rivalry between the LA Dodgers and SD Padres has been one of the most heated faceoffs of late. Even former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Derek Shelton believes this rivalry brings the most heat vs. the New York Yankees - Boston Red Sox.The game ended with the Dodgers celebrating their 8-2 win following Shohei Ohtani’s 45th homer, Freddie Freeman’s back-to-back HR innings, and Dalton Rushing smashing the tie-breaker in the 7th inning with a three-run shot.Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated six innings, only giving up four hits against the Padres. While Ohtani was hitless this series, he made his comeback in the ninth with a homer against Yuki Matsui. Mookie Betts also secured three hits after a rough stretch.