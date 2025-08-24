Former Pirates manager relishing “animosity” between Dodgers-Padres, labels it "best rivalry in baseball” over Yankees vs. Red Sox

The rivalry between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the biggest in the major leagues. They have locked horns every year in the battle for top spot in the NL West over the last decade.Many regard the historic rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox as the biggest in MLB, as the teams have won 36 World Series titles between them.However, according to former Pittsburgh Pirates skipper Derek Shelton, the Dodgers-Padres feud has overtaken the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to become the &quot;best rivalry.&quot;&quot;I think this (Dodgers vs Padres) is the best rivalry in baseball right now. I really do. I know we have Yankees vs Red Sox going on right now, but Padres vs Dodgers, with what's gone on in the playoffs, I mean... there's some animosity [between the two]. This is [also] a close rivalry in terms of distance,&quot; Shelton said, via MLB Network Radio.Shelton used San Diego's hard fought 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday as an example of the high-quality action that fans get to enjoy everytime these two teams clash. &quot;Last night (Friday), it was highlighted by such a good game,&quot; Shelton said. &quot;2-1 game. I think you saw a lot of good things. Pitching wise, [Blake] Snell was good, [Yu] Darvish was good, you saw the super bullpen. The only bad thing about this is they only play two more times.&quot;Padres beat Dodgers 5-1 to clinch series, establish lead atop the NL WestAlong with the aforementioned animosity between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two teams are also treating fans to a thriller of an NL West division race this season.Heading into the final month of the regular season, it is still anyone's guess as to who will get the bragging rights and end up winning the division.Manny Machado in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettyAs the Dodgers swept the San Diego at home last week, it appeared they might be the favorites to win. However, the Friars have exacted revenge at Petco Park, clinching the latest series against their arch rivals with a 5-1 win on Saturday. They have also reclaimed top spot in the division.Though this is the last series between the two teams for the regular season, they could meet again in the postseason.