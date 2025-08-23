Padres’ Jose Iglesias delivers 2-word verdict as Yu Darvish outduels Blake Snell and Co. in 2-1 win

The Padres were swept by their bitter rivals during their last visit to Dodger Stadium earlier this month. They were desperate to exact revenge when the LA Dodgers, the 2024 World Series champions, came to town on Friday.That's exactly what they accomplished in the series opener, courtesy of a superb performance from Yu Darvish. The veteran pitched six innings, allowing a single earned run from a single hit and striking out five.Thanks to Darvish's heroics, the Padres recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win, despite Blake Snell's impressive performance for the Dodgers.Shortly after the game, Darvish posted a series of snaps from the game on Instagram, celebrating his stellar outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, teammate Jose Iglesias dropped a two-word comment, summing up Darvish's dominance on the mound.&quot;The man 🔥👏,&quot; Jose Iglesias wrote.Screenshot of Jose Iglesias' comment on Yu Darvish's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@darvishsefat11)Just like Darvish, Iglesias has been a key member of the Padres' strong season so far, providing quality backup for regular shortstop Xander Bogaerts, while also being a decent lower-order bat.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says his team &quot;couldn't figure out Yu Darvish&quot;, as the Padres go joint top of NL WestAfter Yu Darvish's fantastic outing on Friday, his teammates were not the only ones to commend his performance. Speaking to insider Sonja Chen of MLB.com, LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lauded the Japanese star while also praising the Padres' rock-solid bullpen for holding things down in the latter innings.&quot;Unfortunately, we couldn't figure out Darvish. They went to the ’pen, and [we] really threatened a couple times late but just couldn't get that big hit,&quot; Roberts said.Yu Darvish in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers- Source: GettyApart from bragging rights, Friday's win was extremely important for San Diego's aspirations of winning their division, as it took them joint top of the NL West alongside the Dodgers.With both teams having matched each other stride-for-stride so far this season, it will be interesting to see how this thrilling race for the top spot in the NL West concludes, as the finish line gets closer by the day.