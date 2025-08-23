Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts “don’t really have an answer” despite 11 losses in 16 one-run games

The Dave Roberts-managed LA Dodgers took on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday. While Roberts and his team hoped to win it after a 9-5 victory against the Rockies on Thursday, they ended up losing 2-1.

The defeat also meant the Dodgers have 11 losses in 16 one-run games. After the game, Roberts spoke about his team being unsuccessful in one-run matchups. Dodger Blue shared Roberts' statement on X about how losses "bother" him.

"The losses bother me," Roberts said on Friday. "It just kind of is what it is. I don't really have an answer. It speaks to how many games that we're in, whether we can make a game close. A hit here or there changes the outcome of a lot of these games, certainly."

The team's only run came in the third inning, and was scored by Alex Freeland. Meanwhile, the Padres had two runs in the fourth inning, scored by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

Dave Roberts says the LA Dodgers can't think about the 'disappointment' of losing to San Diego

The LA Dodgers' defeat against the San Diego Padres meant that both teams are tied in the National League West. However, since the Dodgers clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker, they are effectively leading. After the game, Dave Roberts also spoke about being tied with San Diego.

Roberts said that his team doesn't have the time to think about the disappointment that comes from losing. He added what the Dodgers need to do when they play at Petco Park on Saturday.

"I think when you're in it, you don't really have the time to think about disappointment and what could've been," Roberts said, via MLB.com. "You've got to just go out there and deal with what's going on right now. We're tied in the standings, and we've got to win a game tomorrow. There's just no other way to look at it."

Roberts has been LA's manager since 2016, winning the World Series twice (2020 and 2024). He also won the World Series as a player with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

