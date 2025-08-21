  • home icon
  • “One of the smartest” - Manny Machado gives heartfelt credit to Yu Darvish after crushing HR in 8-1 win

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:45 GMT
Manny Machado gives heartfelt credit to Yu Darvish after crushing HR in 8-1 win- Source: Imagn

It had been a while since Manny Machado hit a home run for the San Diego Padres. However, that home run slump came to an end Wednesday night when the third baseman went deep in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants. Machado blasted a solo home run to left-center field, putting the Padres ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Before he went to the plate for his at-bat in the third inning, Machado had a discussion with veteran starting pitcher Yu Darvish. After the 8-1 win, Machado revealed his conversation with the Japanese star who might have helped the third baseman dig deep.

During his postgame interview with Jon Morosi, Manny Machado spoke highly of Darvish. He said:

"He's been giving me tips and tells on my approach. Sometimes you gotta listen to these guys that watch a lot of videos, so he gave me the tips and tells on how I should approach this team today. What kind of hitting knowledge does he have? I mean, he's smart.
"I think he's one of the smartest guys we have on our team. He spends hours nitpicking guys' approaches, how they're hitting and how they're not. I don't think there's anyone on our team who does more reports than he does. So sometimes you gotta go to some of these guys like, 'Hey, what you got? What you got for me?' And he delivered today."
Manny Machado's Padres within one game of division lead

Thanks to offensive contributions from Manny Machado, Gavin Sheets (2 HRs) and Ryan O'Hearn (2 RBIs), the San Diego Padres were able to keep the San Francisco Giants at Bay in Petco Park.

Meanwhile, Padres ace JP Sears pitched six strong innings, only allowing one earned run. Wandy Peralta and the rest of the bullpen were like the beasts on the mound, letting no hits go by after Sears left the game.

This marked the Padres' second straight victory against the Giants after losing the season opener and being swept by the division leaders Dodgers, in the series prior. With the Padres winning two games and the Dodgers losing two of the three games played against the Rockies, the difference between the two teams is only one game now.

The two teams are set to play one more game before hosting another three-game series, but this time it will be at Petco Park.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
