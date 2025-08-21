"Fernando Tatis Jr. is a freak out there" - Twins vet hails Padres superstar's defense, compares him to legendary Royals outfielder

MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe couldn't hold back his admiration for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s defense after the Padres superstar made yet another highlight-reel play. Tatis Jr. robbed Rafael Devers of a homer in the top of the first inning in the Padres' game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night at Petco Park.

Plouffe, a former Minnesota Twins infielder turned analyst, praised Tatis Jr. in Thursday's episode of "Baseball Today" following similar high praise from his podcast co-host, Chris Rose.

"Well, he's such an athlete, Chris," Plouffe said [Timestamp 19:52]. "He's got the body for it. He can run, he can jump, he's just, he's tall, he can do kind of everything. I mean, 6'3", 217 is what he's listed at. He's a freak out there."

He compared Tatis Jr. to a former Kansas City Royals slugger, Alex Gordon, who famously transitioned from third base to become an elite left fielder. For context, Tatis Jr. began his career at shortstop before transitioning to right field, winning the Platinum Glove Award in 2023.

"So, he reminds me a lot of Alex Gordon," Plouffe said. "You know, leaving the infield, going out there, becoming this premium, premium defender. But you're right, it seems like we are talking about him taking one back almost every week."

Gordon played his entire 14-year MLB career with the Royals. A three-time All-Star, the 41-year-old was an eight-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder. Notably, he won the World Series in 2015 and became the 31st inductee in the Royals Hall of Fame in 2024.

Fernando Tatis Jr. garners high praise from Justin Verlander's brother

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s transition from shortstop to right field continues to draw admiration across baseball. Ben Verlander, an MLB analyst and younger brother of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, praised the Padres star for making a notoriously difficult switch look effortless after his stunning home run robbery.

Verlander is unlike any casual observer, as he played in the outfield in the minor leagues. He shared his thoughts via a social media post on X following Tatis Jr.'s exceptional defense.

"It is insane how quickly Fernando Tatis Jr. has transitioned to RF and become an elite defender," Verlander wrote. "I get that he was an extremely athletic SS. That no doubt helps him. But as someone that played RF in pro ball I assure you it’s not as easy as he makes it look."

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander It is insane how quickly Fernando Tatis has transitioned to RF and become an elite defender ​ I get that he was an extremely athletic SS. That no doubt helps him. But as someone that played RF in pro ball I assure you it’s not as easy as he makes it look

Up next for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres is the fourth game of the series against the Giants, following which they will take on their heated rivals, the LA Dodgers, on a three-game series. The Dodgers had swept them in the last series, and the Friars will be looking to exact sweet revenge.

