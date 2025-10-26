"Bring that dead arm to Dodger Stadium" - Fans take aim at Max Scherzer as 41-year-old veteran gears up for World Series Game 3 in LA

The Toronto Blue Jays' 1-0 lead in the World Series evaporated after the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back with a 5-1 victory in Game 2 at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Blue Jays will travel to California for the next three games at Dodger Stadium. Toronto will have three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer on the mound for Game 3 of the Fall Classic.

Fans reacted to the Blue Jays relying on the 41-year-old veteran ace for Game 3.

"Bring that dead arm to Dodger Stadium son."

Alfonso Alvarez @Asquare1088 Bring that dead arm to Dodger Stadium son

"Good. He won’t have 2 good postseason outings in a row."

Bill Carpenter @DadBillC Good. He won’t have 2 good postseason outings in a row.

"Kershaw vs Mad Max in a senior citizens matchup."

Red Cornhustle @cornhustle37871 Kershaw vs Mad Max in a senior citizens matchup

"Ol Dead Arm, gonna light him up like a christmas tree."

noswagsoldier @kid_nizzyfraze Ol Dead Arm, gonna light him up like a christmas tree.

"Dudes about to get lit up. Dead arm can’t save you this time bud."

Drew 2024 WS Champions!!! @Think_Blue_93 Dudes about to get lit up. Dead arm can’t save you this time bud.

Max Scherzer made his first start of the postseason in ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners. His second postseason start will come against Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow, who has made two relief appearences in the postseason.

Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer feels "fortunate" for World Series start against Dodgers

While Max Scherzer is no stranger to World Series matchups, his last start in the Fall Classic was with the Washington Nationals in 2019 when he won the first of his two titles.

The 41-year-old is eyeing a third World Series ring and is looking forward to potentially his last postseason start of his career.

"This is what you play for, to be able to get to this spot, to get to this moment, to have a shot at it," Scherzer said. "You just think about, throughout your whole life, all the different things that have unfolded.

"Just so fortunate to have another crack at this. There’s so many great players that have never gotten to a World Series, so many great players where they only have one World Series."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who managed Scherzer during his brief stint with the team in 2021, praised the veteran pitcher over his illustrious career.

"He’s one of one," Roberts said. "Great competitor. Don’t want to touch him during outings, don’t want to pat him on the backside. Wants to be the guy. I really enjoyed managing a future Hall of Famer. He’s very smart. He’s a baseball player first, then a pitcher. It’s going to be a good test for us in Game 3."

The Blue Jays will hope Scherzer can deliver from the mound again and restore their lead in the best-of-seven series.

