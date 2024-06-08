"Bring him up" " He can't be denied" - Yankees fans demand club call up Jasson Dominguez after blasting his first Triple-A home run 

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez has been a name fans have wanted to see for some time now. He is rated MLB's No. 30 prospect and has a ginormous ceiling.

Earlier in the week, Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A, and it did not take long for the slugger to show his worth. He blasted his first Triple-A home run on Saturday, and it was an absolute blast to right field.

The young slugger looks healthy after his 2023 season was cut short after he had Tommy John surgery. The surgery surely did not affect his power, as that ball was crushed.

With Juan Soto day-to-day with left forearm inflammation, fans demand the club call up Dominguez. They believe he is more than ready to roam the outfield in the Bronx.

"Bring him up, he is ready already"" - one fan posted.

"Won't be long. He can't be denied" - posted another fan.

"The timing of this is just crazy" - posted another.

You could not pick a better time for Dominguez to be rolling with Soto's availability a question mark. Fans want the front office to stop messing around.

"He's so good" - said another fan.

"One of these outfielders need to learn how to play first so we can get all of them in the lineup" - said another.

"I don’t see why they don’t bring him up until Soto’s fully healthy" - said another.

Some fans are even asking for one of the outfielders to move to first base with Anthony Rizzo struggling a bit. Given the amount of talent the Yanks have in the outfield, that is a problem many other teams wish they currently had.

New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez cannot be denied much longer

New York Yankees - Jasson Dominguez (Image via USA Today)

If not for his injury and the packed outfield the Yankees currently have, Jasson Dominguez would already be with the club. However, the Bronx Bombers outfield is stacked with talent.

Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Aaron Judge have been largely impressive this year. However, Trent Grisham has struggled offensively, hitting just .087 across 23 games.

If the Yanks want to maximize their offense, replacing Grisham with Dominguez makes a ton of sense. Given how strong the club has started the season, they have a real shot at hoisting their first World Series trophy since 2009.

