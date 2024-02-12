"Bring the World Series Champ to Seattle!" - Mariners fans rally behind Julio Rodriguez after star slugger's Super Bowl post

Seattle Mariners star OF Julio Rodriguez was in the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada to watch the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs' have claimed back-to-back championship triumphs in the NFL with this win.

Julio posted a congratulatory post on his Twitter handle, saying:

Mariners fans were ecstatic to see their showstopper oversee the Super Bowl action as they voiced their encouragement for the OF.

Here are some of those fan reactions:

"Bring the World Series Champ to Seattle!!" - pablito505

The Chiefs scored the overtime touchdown to secure a consecutive Super Bowl triumph. Mahomes showcased his prowess on the field as Brock Purdy and his team gave Kansas City a run for their money.

The Chiefs' tenacity and strategic gameplay ultimately helped them get over the line in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Seattle Mariners have been diligently contending for a World Series title, but things have not gone their way of late. With a lacklustre offseason, not many expect the Mariners to contend for the Fall Classic in 2024.

Julio Rodriguez is their star slugger, and the 23-year-old just recently made his big league debut in 2022 after signing as an international free agent with the Mariners in 2017.

Julio Rodriguez is expected to rake in a commanding statline come 2024 MLB season

Julio Rodriguez had a.275 batting average, 32 home runs, and a.818 OPS at the end of the previous season. Despite having an 88-74 record throughout the regular season, the Mariners almost missed out on a wildcard slot.

In addition to ending the drought, Julio Rodriguez has already won playoff games, participated in All-Star Games, and received honours. He will set out on a mission this year to become the first player in franchise history to bring a trophy home to Seattle in the MLB.

The World Series is a testament to a ballclub that gives it their all throughout the regular season and then carries that momentum into the postseason to win the Fall Classic title.

