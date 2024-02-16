"Bro can play every sport" - MLB fans impressed by NFL star C.J. Stroud's 'homers' ahead of Celebrity Softball game 

Houston Texans’ rookie sensation quarterback, C.J. Stroud, is making waves in both the NFL and MLB world as a video surfaced of him hitting home runs at Minute Maid Park ahead of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Celebrity Baseball tournament. The event, organized by Travis Scott’s nonprofit, The Cactus Jack Foundation, includes the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic featuring a home-run derby and softball game with celebrities, including Stroud.

The video showcasing Stroud’s baseball prowess has ignited a frenzy among fans on social media, emphasizing the quarterback’s exceptional athletic ability across multiple sports. Stroud’s ability to hit home runs effortlessly has not only impressed football enthusiasts but also caught the attention of the baseball community.

"Bro can play every sport." - Posted onw fan.

C.J. Stroud has previously expressed his love and skill for baseball.

C.J. Stroud’s love for baseball is not a recent revelation. The Houston Texans quarterback expressed his passion for the sport in a previous statement, highlighting that football players often have multi-sport talents, including a love for basketball and baseball. Stroud mentioned that athletes from various sports share an appreciation for baseball, creating a common ground among sports enthusiasts.

"Is he the best all-around athlete we’ve ever seen?" - Added another fan.

This showcase of Stroud’s baseball skills adds another layer to his already impressive NFL journey. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, Stroud was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, making his debut against the Baltimore Ravens and establishing one of the most impressive rookie seasons in football history.

As the Houston Texans surprised many by reaching the playoffs in the 2023 season, Stroud’s versatility and athletic prowess extend beyond the football field, with his recent display of power hitting contributing to the excitement surrounding the Cactus Jack celebrity baseball tournament. The cross-sport appeal of athletes like Stroud continues to captivate fans, showcasing the diverse talents within the realm of professional sports.

