“Bro doesn’t give a f**k,” “Benches might be clearing tonight” - MLB Twitter reacts after New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson taunts the Houston Astros with a ground-rule double bat flip

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he had hit a home run tonight when he crushed a ball to centerfield in the second inning. Justin Verlander was the pitcher, and he left a full-count breaking ball in the middle of the zone.

Donaldson was all over it. He gave it a full, healthy swing, sending the ball high and deep into the outfield.

On the broadcast's angle, it looked like a home run the second it left his bat. Donaldson thought so, too. He gazed at the ball in admiration as it sailed. He also did a little bat toss.

However, it came up short on the warning track. The outfielders failed to make the play. The ball bounced on the hard dirt and landed in the Yankees bullpen. It was a ground-rule double, and Donaldson trotted to second base.

Donaldson ended up at third base later in the same inning. That placed him in close proximity to the Houston Astros dugout, and they had some words for the Yankees' third baseman.

The broadcast didn't pick up what they were saying, but it was obvious from Donaldson's reaction that they took exception to his bat flip.

Donaldson didn't care one bit. He shrugged and laughed it off.

Yankees fans loved his attitude. Here's how they reacted on Twitter.

Twitter explodes as New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson does a sassy bat flip after hitting a ground-rule double

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a ground-rule double in the second inning of today's game against the Houston Astros.

One Twitter user thinks the Astros were chirping Josh Donaldson for a different reason.

This fan thinks every team needs a player like Donaldson. He galvanizes his squad by getting under the skin of other teams.

One user doesn't think Donaldson should've done the bat flip. In hindsight, he probably would've taken it back since the ball didn't even leave the park.

This user thinks Donaldson is the Yankees' version of Carlos Correa.

Meanwhile, this fan doesn't think the Astros had any right to taunt Donaldson.

This New York Yankees fan loved how good Donaldson is at trolling his opponents.

Despite Donaldson's efforts, the Houston Astros ended up defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 3-1 tonight.

