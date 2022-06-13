"Bro was flabbergasted for a moment" , "I was yelling at the TV why aren’t they hyping him up!" - Fans love New York Yankees dugout giving the silent treatment after teammates first homer of season

The New York Yankees' hot streak is showing no signs of slowing down, with an offensive explosion coming against the Chicago Cubs. Included in this explosion of offense was the first home run of the season from catcher Kyle Higashioka, who has struggled offensively this season.

With a batting average of .148 on the season, Kyle Higashioka is not the same offensive powerhouse as teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but his team upheld a time-honored tradition after his home run.

A video of the home run and the subsequent silent treatment from the New York Yankees dugout was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

Kyle Higashioka FINALLY homers for the 1st time this season and the Yankee dugout gave him the silent treatment

This tradition goes back a long way in MLB history, and makes a cool moment all the more special. It shows that this New York Yankees team has a special bond, and they legitimately care about each other, the mark of a great team.

Fans loved the reaction of the New York Yankees dugout

The Yankees dugout has a perfect atmosphere

Kyle Higashioka will remember the silent treatment he received for the rest of his career, and he will remember the outpouring of support that quickly followed even more. When a team is having fun like this and celebrating each other's successes, they can go a long way.

This fan was initially confused as to why his teammates weren't swarming him right away.

This user picked up on the shocked reaction from the New York Yankees catcher, who was undoubtedly confused at first.

This fan provides the perfect clip that encapsulates the reaction of Kyle Higashioka after hitting his first home run of the season.

This fan noticed that the bat boy was the only one not in on the joke, and jokingly calls for his firing.

Fire the bat boy... he doesn't have what it takes to be a Yankee

This fan loves seeing the team unity that is on display, and thinks it is a very good sign.

This team is different… family and I'm all for it !

Even this fan of the Chicago Cubs had to appreciate the wholesome moment, even though it comes at the expense of his team.

Hate to see it against the cubbies but still pretty great

This fan is ready to declare the silent treatment as the best celebration in the MLB.

By far the best home run celebration in baseball

The New York Yankees are a team seemingly without weaknesses, and as they continue to rack up wins and charge toward the postseason, seeing the team come together to celebrate a player who has been slumping is a great sign. This camraderie will be extremely valuable as the season carries on toward the all-important month of October.

