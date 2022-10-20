"Bro gonna explode when we need it” “The law of averages will come in to play, he’s eventually going to hit” - Houston Astros fans expect Jose Altuve to deliver at the right moment despite postseason slump

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve has forged a reputation for being a postseason powerhouse over the years. However, this season has been a different story.
Altuve has been cold at the plate since the playoffs began. The 2017 AL MVP went 0-for-16 in the Astros’ three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series.
Entering the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees, it seemed like a matter of time before Altuve started adding to his postseason highlight reel. Even though the Astros won Game 1, Altuve’s bat remained silent. He is now 0-for-18 this postseason.
"Jose Altuve is now 0-for-18 in the 2022 Postseason" - B/R Walk-Off
Altuve hit .300 with 28 homers and 57 RBIs during the regular season. He compiled his highest WAR since 2018 this term. His .921 OPS was his best mark since 2017.
Regular season aside, Altuve's playoff resume is far too impressive. His 23 postseason home runs are the second-most in MLB history.
"#OTD in 2019, Jose Altuve sent us to the World Series. New York returns to Minute Maid Park in the #Postseason for the first time since this moment." - Houston Astros
Most fans certainly think, and with good reason, that it’s a matter of time before Altuve breaks out of his postseason slump.
Jose Altuve is as calm as ever despite recent slump
Altuve’s credentials certainly suggest that there is no reason to panic. Even the greatest of players go through rough patches and manager Dusty Baker knows all about it. He said:
“This guy’s been good for a long time. Sometimes it’s not always up. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, sometimes there are down times… but I’m expecting big things out of Altuve. Because he expects big things out of himself.”
Altuve himself isn’t panicking either. Ahead of the ALCS opener against the Yankees, he said:
“I’m always that kind of guy to stay positive, calm, no matter what the situation. I like to go out there and play my game, regardless the result… (but) we won three games and we’re ready for the ALCS and that’s what we play for.”
ALCS Game 2 is slated for 7:30 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. Will tonight be the night for Altuve to rise and shine once again? Only time will tell.
