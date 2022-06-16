"Bro the Rangers f****ng blow" "Forever the lil bro in Texas" - Texas Rangers fans despair after losing yet another series to rival Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have won yet another series against the Texas Rangers, and Rangers' fans have begun to lose hope. As the American League West rivals battle it out for the division crown, this rivalry has the added tension of being located in the same state, and as the old saying goes, familiarity breeds contempt.

While players on the teams are cordial to one another, fans of the respective Texas-based teams want to win these matchups more than any others that come up in the MLB calendar. The final score ended up as a rout for the Houston Astros, who beat the Texas Rangers 9-2.

As the Houston Astros posted on Twitter, this was the best birthday celebration Dusty Baker could have hoped for.

This game was never really in doubt. The Texas Rangers just can’t seem to get past their in-state rivals.

Texas Rangers fans distraught after losing series to Houston Astros

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the rivalries.

Being on the losing side of a very personal rivalry is always a difficult process to go through, but if there is any silver lining, it's that Texas Rangers fans have likely become used to devastating losses to the Houston Astros over the last five years.

This fan seems almost resigned to always losing matchups in this rivalry.

Gallop-a-Gus @ajnrules

#StraightUpTX @Rangers We were never in this one as we lose another series to the Astros @Rangers We were never in this one as we lose another series to the Astros#StraightUpTX https://t.co/qWK8i7vHsA

This fan refers to his own team as being inferior to the team that won the series and has some advice for the team.

This fan had a rather hilarious response to the tough loss.

#FireChrisWoodward @McnuttCarson @Rangers We got shit on so hard I need a shower @Rangers We got shit on so hard I need a shower

This user was very direct in his assessment of the losing team.

This fan is able to encapsulate their feelings on the state of the team with one very simple word.

This fan sees the bullpen as the biggest issue the Texas Rangers have and the one that needs to be overcome the most.

This fan is fed up with the constant losing and is hoping for change.

The AL West is one of the most impossible to predict divisions, but with the Houston Astros continuing to play at championship level, they seem certain to win the division.

Hope has not yet been extinguished for their Texas-based rivals, but time in the season is beginning to run out. The fans know that if they hope to be contenders, the Rangers have to be able to win these divisional series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far