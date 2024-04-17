The NFL team Houston Texas' QB, C.J. Stroud threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Astros' game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The 2023 Pro Bowl winner wore Astros City Connect jersey while throwing the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After seeing the NFL superstar pitching, many fans took it to social media and shared their reactions to it. One fan wrote:

"Bro throws a baseball like it was a football"

Fans react as CJ Stroud throws the first ceremonial pitch at Astros' game

The Astros have had a disappointing start to the season, which has even worsened as they lost 6-1 and 6-2 against the Braves on consecutive days.

Both the teams are yet to face one more time to conclude the series and Joe Espada and Co. would hope to try and win the final one to avoid a clean sweep.

Astros' pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti optimistic of great season after performance against Braves

Houston Astros pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti had a decent game against the Braves on Monday. He gave out two runs along with four hits and secured five strikeouts in his four-inning run.

Following the team's heartbreaking 6-1 defeat against the Braves, Arrighetti talked about his performance. Even though they lost, he seemed quite content with the work that he did and was optimistic of having a great season ahead with many more such spells. He said:

"There’s a lot to look back and be proud of. I feel like I made some good adjustments in between starts this time around. I made some big pitches tonight in some big situations that I’m really happy about.”

This was Arrighetti's second MLB start with Astros. He made his big-league debut on April 10 against the Kansas City Royals. In his debut game, he had an ERA of 21.00 in three innings that he pitched. He conceded seven hits and as many runs.

The Astros are currently struggling with bad runs and such individual performances would only help them get back on the winning track as soon as possible.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback