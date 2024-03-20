"Bro doesn't wanna be there" - MLB fans ridicule Blake Snell's first sighting in Giants colors after $62 million deal

Blake Snell was seen at the San Francisco Giants’ dugout in a long-awaited spring training game against the Kansas City Royals.

Baseball fans took to social media to express their feelings, as it marks Snell’s first official game wearing a Giants’ uniform since making headlines with a whopping two-year, $62 million deal on Monday.

The addition of Snell to the Giants’ roster adds a stronger presence to their pitching rotation, pairing him with Logan Webb, who won second place in the NL Cy Young voting last year.

The signing of Snell shows the team’s commitment towards improving their squad as the 2024 regular season approaches.

"He wants to be streaming so bad," - joked one fan.

Despite hitting free agency coming off a great season in 2023, where he won his second Cy Young Award, it took Snell a long time to find a new team, spending most of the offseason without a contract.

However, the San Francisco Giants’ move to sign him proved their determination to take advantage of his incredible ability in order to capitalize on his talent and bolster their roster in one of the league’s most competitive divisions.

Blake Snell could be the key to helping the Giants compete in a complex NL West Division

Blake Snell has a history of excellence on the mound, as shown by his league-leading 2.25 ERA and high strikeout rate.

It makes him a valuable tool for the Giants as they try to stay competitive in a division with the star-studded Dodgers and NL Champions, Arizona. While his signing may have come as a surprise to some, the deal was signed for a relatively short time, presenting an opportunity to make an impact and perhaps sign a long-term extension in the future.

Awesome! - Added another fan.

With Blake Snell joining the Giants, anticipation and excitement are felt among fans.

As the left-hander starts this new chapter in his career, all eyes will be set on him as he tries to build upon last season’s success and help the Giants achieve more success in the upcoming MLB season.

