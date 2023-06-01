College football personality Kirk Herbstreit got into a heated Twitter debate last week about the possibility of the Cincinnati Reds' need to call up infield prospect Elly De La Cruz.

Herbstreit is a massive fan of the Cincinnati Reds, as well as the player he views to be the team's leader: second baseman Jonathan India.

The problem is, even though De La Cruz is a natural shortstop, the team already has another rookie — Matt McLain — settling in and playing well there. Most assume that when De La Cruz is called up, he will play second base, which is a position he does have experience at in the minor leagues.

When The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted a story about Elly De La Cruz likely making his MLB debut soon, and that situation leaving India without a clear spot in the starting lineup, Kirk Herbstreit took great exception. He replied to Rosenthal that "India's value goes far beyond the numbers."

The debate took off from there, with Herbstreit taking on Rosenthal and his fellow writer from The Athletic, C. Trent Rosecrans. It became quite heated between Herbstreit and Rosecrans, another avowed Reds lover.

Kirk Herbstreit went on the Foul Territory podcast to further explain his part in the debate. He said that India being overlooked in favor of Elly De La Cruz is what rankled him:

"It just kind of infuriated me."

Herbstreit said what bothered him most was that the Reds were "finally showing a pulse," only to have the De La Cruz question being asked repeatedly in the locker room as a major distraction.

Cincinnati enters Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox at 26-29, just 2.5 games off the lead pace of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Reds have won seven of their last 10 games, including a sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field last weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit willing to wait for Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds poses for a portrait during photo day

Kerk Herbstreit vigilantly defends India, who is hitting .282 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in his third MLB season. Elly De La Cruz is currently smashing minor league pitching at Triple-A Louisville to the tune of a .303 average, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 34 games.

