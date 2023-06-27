Brock Stewart Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Twins pitcher placed on IL explored

The Minnesota Twins bullpen suffered a major hit today as the team announced the placement of relief pitcher Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL. According to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Stewart's stint on the injured list is due to right elbow soreness, which is always concerning for any pitcher.

That being said, early reports have expressed that Brock Stewart's diagnosis is not expected to be overly serious, which is welcome news for the Minnesota Twins. In response to the injury, the Twins recalled 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Oliver Ortega.

Seth Kaplan 📺 @Seth_Kaplan WHAT?!?!?!! I just got this email.



The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to June 26) with right elbow soreness. WHAT?!?!?!! I just got this email.The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to June 26) with right elbow soreness.

"WHAT?!?!?!! I just got this email. The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to June 26) with right elbow soreness." - @Seth_Kaplan

While Stewart is currently without a timeline to return from the IL, the best-case scenario would have him return after the minimum required time. The 31-year-old has been elite this season for the Minnesota Twins, posting a brilliant 0.70 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 25.2 innings out of the bullpen.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Brock Stewart has a 0.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 IP. After walking 11 in his first 13 games, he hadn't issued on in the past 12 outings, striking out 21 in that span. #MNTwins Brock Stewart has a 0.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 IP. After walking 11 in his first 13 games, he hadn't issued on in the past 12 outings, striking out 21 in that span. #MNTwins

"Brock Stewart has a 0.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 IP. After walking 11 in his first 13 games, he hadn't issued on in the past 12 outings, striking out 21 in that span. #MNTwins" - @DanHayesMLB

Brock Stewart's injury is the latest addition to a growing list of Minnesota pitchers on the sidelines

Stewart's placement on the IL is yet another blow for the Minnesota Twins bullpen, which has been ravaged by injuries so far this season. The team currently has several pitchers sitting on the shelf, including Jorge Lopez, Caleb Thielbar, Chris Paddack and Tyler Mahle.

The Comeback @thecomeback Twins pitcher José De León throws a warmup pitch, then runs off of the mound in obvious pain.



A troubling sign for any pitcher, especially one who has had Tommy John Surgery. Twins pitcher José De León throws a warmup pitch, then runs off of the mound in obvious pain. A troubling sign for any pitcher, especially one who has had Tommy John Surgery. https://t.co/m6UJvWCpOZ

"Twins pitcher José De León throws a warmup pitch, then runs off of the mound in obvious pain. A troubling sign for any pitcher, especially one who has had Tommy John Surgery." - @thecomeback

The news that Stewart will hit the IL came only days after the team announced that fellow relief pitcher Jose De Leon will be out for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery, which could result in him missing the entirety of the 2024 season as well.

At 40-40, the Minnesota Twins hold a narrow 1.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. Given the injuries to the bullpen, it would be unsurprising if the Twins were to acquire additional help from outside the organization. Relief pitchers such as Aroldis Chapman could be a potential target for the Twins.

