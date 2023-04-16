Professional baseball and basketball have come a long way since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier and played his first game on April 15, 1947.

76 years later, the legacy left behind by the extraordinary Brooklyn Dodgers infielder is stronger than ever.

On Saturday, MLB teams around the league celebrated the incredible life of one of baseball's greats. Baseball teams were not the only ones to honor the great Robinson. Several NBA teams and players also paid tribute in their own ways.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was the latest sports personality to pay his respects to Robinson.

"Jackie Robinson Day is extremely important because of his sacrifice for me to be here in a setting like this."

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Vaughn went on to mention that him and Robinson had a lot of connections. Robinson made his MLB debut in Brooklyn less than two miles from the Nets' Barclays Center. The two also attended the same high school in Pasadena, California.

The 48-year-old coach was not even born when Robinson appeared in the majors. He does, however, understand the role that he plays in providing future generations with opportunities and his contribution to equality.

All MLB teams wore the number 42 on their jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson on Saturday

Kolten Wong wears Stance socks with commemorative “42” logo, Nike "42" shoes, in honor of Jackie Robinson Day at T-Mobile Park

Robinson made his debut on April 15, 1947 infront of 26,623 fans at Ebbets Field. The Brooklyn Dodgers (now the Los Angeles Dodgers) were the first franchise to field an African-American player.

He went on to become a six-time All-Star and was part of the Dodgers team that defeated the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series. He was voted Rookie of the Year in 1947 and was the National League MVP in 1949.

Robinson is so much more than what he achieved on the baseball field. His contribution to human rights and the world of sport is immeasurable. Today, MLB teams and players honor him every April 15 by all wearing his number when they take the field.

