Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant does not count himself among the "Big Apple" dwellers who are excited about the New York Yankees re-signing super slugger Aaron Judge.

“I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all,” Durant told reporters at a press conference following the Nets' 122-116 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant was asked a question regarding Aaron Judge nearing the conclusion of the conference on the YES Network, which carries both Nets and Yankees games and coverage. He brushed off the question and asked in connection to the fact that there was a Yankees news show playing next on the network.

While Durant did seem unfazed by being asked about Judge and the new $360 million, nine-year contract the outfielder signed with the Yankees, he did feel the need to respond via Twitter to his own flippant response.

"Damn this came out colder than I intended..it’s all jokes..welcome back to the city 99..," Durant tweeted 26 minutes after the original tweet of his response hit the Twitterverse.

The original tweet of Kevin Durant's initial response of Aaron Judge remaining with the Yankees caught many New York-area fans off-guard. With many responses noting Judge's loyalty to one team, while Durant has played for three different teams in the past seven seasons. Several responses jokingly questioned whether the Washington Nationals may in fact be Durant's next team.

Kevin Durant, Aaron Judge on different career paths

Judge has yet to respond to Durant's indifference, but has likely made himself a Yankee for life with his new contract to remain in New York. The 30-year-old outfielder's nine-year pact will -- barring a trade or anything unforeseen -- keep him in the Bronx until he's 39. Judge was drafted by New York in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2016.

Durant, himself now 34-years of age, signed a free agent deal with the Nets in 2020 and is in third season with Brooklyn. Prior to coming to New York, he played three seasons in San Francisco with the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Warriors after initially playing his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder -- which were still the Seattle Supersonics in his rookie year of 2007-08.

