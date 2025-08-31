"Brothers, the best gift" - MLB wives swoon as Blake Snell and Haeley announce arrival of their second child

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell became a father for the second time after his wife Haeley gave birth to their second child earlier this month. The duo announced the arrival of their second child in a social media post on Saturday.After making his first start since returning from the Paternity list on Friday, Blake Snell's wife Haeley shared a picture of the newborn in an Instagram post on Saturday.Snell and Haeley held onto their child in the picture, with the caption reading:&quot;Welcome to the world, our little love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew heartwarming reactions from several MLB players' wives in the comments.Former All-Star pitcher Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly wrote:&quot;Brothers 🥹 the best gift 💙 💙&quot;New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley wrote:&quot;Congratulations 🥹🥹🥹.&quot;Snell's Dodgers teammate Will Smith's wife Cara Martinelli wrote:&quot;Perfection.&quot;Another Dodgers teammate Tommy Edman's wife Kristen wrote:&quot;Welcome to the world little man 💙&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Dodgers closer Alex Vesia's wife Kayla, who is expecting her first child this year, dropped a heart and crying emoji. Snell's All-Star teammate Tanner Scott's wife Maddie wrote:&quot;Can't wait to meet that sweet boy.&quot;Apart from the wives of MLB players, Sacramento Kings' All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine's Hunter also dropped in the comments with a funny word play on the baby's name.&quot;Need an ark, I Noah a guy,&quot; Hunter commented.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Blake Snell needs more time after birth of second childAlthough two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell returned to action this week after being activated from the paternity list, Snell looked rusty against the Arizona Diamondbacks.Despite striking out eight hitters, Snell allowed three earned runs on four hits in 5.1 innings. His fastball velocity also dipped below his season average on Friday, raising concerns of a potential injury.However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Snell just needs more time to get back into his groove.&quot;Yeah, Blake is fine,” Roberts said. “It’s been a weird week for him just having the baby and kind of trying to re-adjust, and the throwing schedule, the sleep schedule, all that stuff. So I think today, he just didn’t have a whole lot in the tank tonight.”With the race for the division intensified in the NL West after the Dodgers' consecutive defeats have their lead narrowing to just 1.0 game over the San Diego Padres, they would hope Snell rediscovers his groove soon.