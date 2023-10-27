After a thrilling American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers, with much toil, sealed a World Series berth by defeating their AL West rivals 4-3. The Rangers are making their World Series appearance after 12 years.

The last time the Rangers made it to the World Series was in 2011. That year, the St. Louis Cardinals landed a blow in the 7th game and sealed the series. This was a heartbreaking scene for the Rangers fans as the club suffered a similar defeat in 2010, where the San Francisco Giants beat the Rangers in 5 games.

The current Rangers manager, Bruce Bochy, is aware of the trauma the Rangers fans had to go through in 2011. Bochy acknowledges the plight the fans had to go through and he said that he thinks about it often.

“You couldn’t have had a tougher heartbreak. Trust me, I think about that a lot.”

The Texas Rangers did make their way into the postseason consecutively for three years after the 2011 heartbreak. However, nothing much was accomplished as the Orioles kicked them out of the Wild Card Series in 2012. In the following two seasons, their hopes were shattered by the Toronto Blue Jays in the Division Series.

Since 2016, the Texas Rangers could not make the cut in the regular season to reach the postseason. However, the picture is a bit different in 2023. The Rangers are in the World Series, where they are set to face the 'underdogs' Diamondbacks.

Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series rival is a formidable foe

The Rangers played exceptionally well and sealed the 6th and 7th Game of the ALCS in Minute Maid Park, the home ground of the Astros. However, their adversary in the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks, have journeyed through the postseason all guns blazing by defeating the Brewers in the Wild Card Series, the Dodgers in the Division Series, and the Phillies in the Championship Series.

The Diamondbacks made a comeback after trailing 2-3 in the Championship Series to beat the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Games 6 and 7, which is known for seating one of the best fan bases in the league.