Bruce Bochy will stay in the Texas Rangers dugout in 2024, the manager recently confirmed. After winning the World Series, there's hardly a more popular manager in all of baseball, and he's ready to run it back in 2024 - unless something unforeseen takes place, like GM Chris Young changing his mind.

Expand Tweet

Bochy joked via Sports Illustrated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If [Chris Young] changes his mind, I get it."

If Young were to change his mind, it would be a sheer shock. He had to coax Bochy back to managing last offseason. All that transpired was a 90-win season and a World Series ring, so there's no reason for Bochy to be let go.

The Texas Rangers were a 100-loss team a couple of years ago, and they won it all this year. Part of that is due to players, but a portion of the credit certainly goes to the new manager.

Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Marcus Semien have helped turn the team around, but it's Bochy who pushed them to the World Series and to their first title in franchise history.

Bruce Bochy running it back with Texas Rangers

Bruce Bochy helped lead the largest increase in regular-season winning percentage from 2022 to 2023 among all baseball teams. They won 68 games in 2022 and took home 90 victories in 2023.

Bruce Bochy is coming back in 2024

Bochy has also now got the 10th-most wins for a manager in MLB history. He can continue to climb that list in 2024, assuming the Rangers can repeat at least some of their success.

He's 101 wins from jumping to sixth all time, though that is a large increase in wins necessary for the Rangers. Nevertheless, they'll have Bochy leading them to potentially do so.

Expand Tweet

They will have a target on their backs as the defending champions. However, Bochy knows about this as well. He was the man behind the San Francisco Giants dynasty of the 2010s.

That team won in 2010, 2012 and 2014, so the Rangers' manager certainly knows what it's like to play as the defending champs.