The notion of Max Scherzer maing a postseason appearance this year seemed implausible not too long ago. However, recent developments have thrown open the door of possibility for the Texas Rangers‘ star pitcher. Despite suffering a teres major strain on Sept. 12, sidelining him for what was expected to be at least eight to 12 weeks, Scherzer is refusing to give up on the idea of a playoff comeback.

Intriguingly, the 39-year-old was seen working on his throwing, and he recently said that he is getting closer to pitching off a mound again. This development raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about his potential return to the postseason.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy further fueled this speculation with his recent comments during an interview. When asked about the possibility of Scherzer returning for the playoffs, Bochy responded with cautious optimism:

"Yeah, I just talked to Max yesterday. I don’t think you rule that out. Max isn’t... He’s thrown the ball, he‘s letting it go pretty good... So, I wouldn’t rule that out.

Scherzer’s return would be a massive boost to the Rangers‘ pitching staff, which has struggled, particularly in the bullpen, throughout the season. While it’s uncertain if Max Scherzer would be as effective as usual due to his injury, the prospect of having him on the mound when it matters is most tantalizing for Rangers fans.

If Max Scherzer, who is in the second year of a three-year, $180 million contract, does make a playoff return, it’s likely that he would do so as a reliever, given the limited time to rebuild his stamina as a starter. Nevertheless, the Rangers would undoubtedly welcome his presence in any capacity, as even a limited Scherzer would be better than no Scherzer at all.

How was Max Scherzer performing with the Texas Rangers prior to his injury?

Max Scherzer, who joined the Rangers from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, made a significant impact before his injury, boasting a 3.20 ERA and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in eight starts.

While Max Scherzer‘s return remains uncertain, his determination and progress are providing hope for the Rangers and their fans. The team’s magic number to clinch an MLB playoff spot is just three games at the moment, making the possibility of a Scherzer comeback all the more exciting.

Although his road to recovery is still uncertain, the Rangers and their ace pitcher are not giving up hope. As the playofs draw near, Scherzer’s progress continues to be closely monitored, leaving the door open for a thrilling postseason return. Whether Scherzer takes the mound again this season remains to be seen, but for now, the Rangers and their fans can hold onto the hope of a playoff miracle.