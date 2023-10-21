After taking a two-game lead in the ALCS, the Texas Rangers are on the verge of elimination as the Houston Astros have turned things around. The defending champions, who already had a strong record on the road, swept the Rangers in Arlington as the series now moves back to Houston for the final two games.

The Rangers were particularly unlucky in Game 5 as they blew a two-run lead in the top of the ninth. Heading into the final frame, they had a 4-2 lead but reliever Jose Leclerc gave away a leadoff single and a walk. Jose Altuve came to the plate and hit his 26th postseason home run deep into the left field for a 382 ft shot.

This homer put Altuve second on the all-time list of most postseason home runs, just behind Manny Ramirez who has 29. Ryan Pressley closed out the bottom half of the ninth for the win as Houston went ahead and took the lead in the series.

Manager Bruce Bochy, who has been largely credited with turning things around for the Rangers this season, feels that his players can still come back in the two remaining games.

"We had no choice in this game. This is kind of a punch in the gut. This year we have had some tough losses, these guys have been through it, they've done a great job bouncing back all year and I'm confident that they will," Bochy said in a press conference (via Bally Sports Southwest).

Benches clear in heated clash between division rivals Rangers-Astros

A division rivalry is always fiercely played out. Add to that the pressure of playing October baseball, things are definitely expected to heat up. This was the case during the fifth game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros as reliever Bryan Abreu punted Rangers batter Adolis Garcia with a pitch. Garcia immediately turned and got into a heated exchange with catcher Martin Maldonado as bullpens and benches cleared.

The officials took some time to get things back into order. Garcia had just hit a three-run home run of his own in his previous at-bat.