Brusdar Graterol gives a sneak peek of his luxe 'brown' mansion framed by lush lawns, towering palms & more

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is currently spending time with his family at their home while recuperating from his labrum surgery, which he underwent after the 2024 World Series. He had only pitched in seven games last season, three of which came during the postseason. He is a two-time World Series champion but persistent shoulder injuries have largely cut his playing time on the mound.

Graterol lives with his wife, Allison Landa, whom he married in a beautiful ceremony at La Casa Toscana, in Fort Myers, Florida, on Jan 22, 2021. The happy couple welcomed their daughter, Aria, in 2023.

On Monday, Brusdar Graterol gave a sneak peek of his house via a story on social media. In the image, Graterol could be seen gleefully holding his daughter as the duo posed for a selfie in the front lawn of the house. A mansion with plain rustic cream colored walls and brown tile roofing alongside towering palm trees could be seen in the background.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"In my brown house 🥰 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Graterol had signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2014. He spent four years in the minor leagues before receiving the big league call up in Sept 2019.

After a short MLB stint with the Twins, Graterol was traded to the Dodgers in Feb 2020. He registered some good outings in the pandemic shortened season of 2020, as the LAD won the World Series that year.

Graterol was fairly consistent through his outings on the mound in the next three seasons but was disturbed by a shoulder injury in 2024. While the LAD have placed him on a 60-day IL, his exact date of return to the roster remains a mystery.

Brusdar Graterol shared delightful highlights from Dodgers championship ring ceremony

The entire Dodgers roster, including the coaching staff, was presented with the 2024 World Series championship rings during the opening series against the Tigers at home in March. Brusdar Graterol shared an array of images from the joyous night in a social media post on March 29 with a caption that read:

"God gave me another great blessing, Another one, repeated the dream of many, to be continued."

The Dodgers are currently 9-3 for the season after losing the series opener against the Nationals on Monday night. They will hope to bounce back in game 2 on Tuesday to avoid registering back-to-back series defeats in 2025.

