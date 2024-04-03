Brusdar Graterol Injury Update: Dodgers place right-handed pitcher on 60-day injured list, acquire Nick Ramirez from the Yankees 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol on the 60-day injured list and acquired another lefty in Nick Ramirez to replace him for the next few weeks. The Venezuelan started the MLB season on the 15-day IL due to a right should inflammation, and while he has started rehab, he still needs some time to be ready for action.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers acquired Ramirez from the New York Yankees for cash considerations and added him to their 40-man roster.

Brusdar Graterol was signed by the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2014 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2019. The following year, he was traded to the Dodgers and played a prominent role in their World Series win. Since then, he has become a regular in the LA bullpen and signed a new contract after going into salary arbitration ahead of the season.

However, with Graterol out of contention for the next few weeks, Nick Ramirez will have a chance to impress after making the move from New York. The left-handed pitcher made 32 bullpen appearances for the Yankees last year, recording a 2.66 ERA with 28 strikeouts. While his numbers are decent, his addition lets the Dodgers retain their balance of right and left arms in the bullpen.

Nick Ramirez adds a much-needed left arm to Dodgers bullpen in Brusdar Graterol's absence

While Brusdar Graterol will be eligible to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers roster on May 18, it remains to be seen if he will be ready by then or not.

In his absence, the LA staff will have a much-needed lefty reliever in Nick Ramirez. The two southpaws left in the Dodgers bullpen were Alex Vesia and Ryan Yarbrough, and Ramirez's addition brings both depth and experience to the club. Moreover, Ramirez also has an option remaining, meaning he can also be kept in the minors until they need him at any point in the MLB season.

The Dodgers won their Opening Day series at Dodger Stadium 3-1 against the St. Loius Cardinals.

They take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series at home next. The Dodgers already won Game 1, 8-3.

With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamamoto on the roster, Dodgers fans have plenty to look forward to as the club makes a push for the playoffs this season.

