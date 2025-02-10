Brusdar Graterol reacts to Kike Hernandez resigning 1-year deal with Dodgers

LA Dodgers are bringing back their utility man Kike Hernandez, who is re-signing with the club on a one-year deal. This comes after several endorsements by fellow teammates to bring Hernandez and his spirited energy back into the clubhouse.

Relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol took to social media to react to Hernandez's return to the team, posting a fun locker room selfie. In the story, Graterol playfully tagged Hernandez along with two ring emojis (💍💍) and a “🫢"emoji, hinting at some playful inside joke or excitement.

Graterol's Instagram story

Hernández, known for his energetic personality and versatility on the field, was a key member of the Dodgers' 2024 World Series-winning team. He was great during the postseason, especially in Game 5 of the World Series, where he started the offensive juggernaut by leading off with a hit in the game-changing fifth inning off Gerrit Cole.

Kike Hernandez announces return to Dodgers with a hype video

While several reports came out about Kike Hernandez re-signing, the outfielder himself took to social media to confirm the reports.

On Sunday, he took to social media, sharing the highlights of the 2024 season with the Dodgers. His caption was rather cryptic, but now putting it together with reports, it only makes one sense.

"Walking through the open door! #26thMan" he wrote in the caption.

Along with the hype video, Hernandez also shared a photo of his middle finger with a World Series ring on it.

Before the re-signing, fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who is also returning to the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million contract, endorsed Hernandez during an interview.

"Everybody is waiting for that news to pop up and see Kiké back with the Dodgers," Teoscar said. "I want Kiké to be back, but at the end of the day it's business. I think they are going to do whatever is best for the organization, for the team, and hopefully they can sign Kiké back."

With Hernandez back, the Dodgers have got themselves another piece who can play almost anywhere on defense.

