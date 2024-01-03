Bryan Hudson Trade: Dodgers strike deal with Brewers to offload pitcher who was DFA'd to make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced they had acquired left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson from the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange, they sent Justin Chambers and a player to be named later or cash.

Hudson is coming off his season debut in May but was DFA'd two weeks ago. The DFA was made to make room for top-rated international pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Bryan Hudson appeared in six games last season, compiling a 7.27 ERA with seven strikeouts across 8.2 innings of work. He never had a real clear path to innings with a handful of guys above him in the major-league bullpen.

For the Brewers, they were searching for a left-handed reliever. Now, Hudson will get his shot to compete for a spot with his new squad.

The Dodgers needed to make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Bryan Hudson was the odd-man out

Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Bryan Hudson would have been somebody the Dodgers would have liked to keep on the roster if they had the chance. He stands at a whopping 6"8 and gets great extension on his pitches.

However, they needed to make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the roster. Yamamoto and the club agreed to a record-breaking 12-year, $325 million contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher.

Hudson relies on his fastball that he can top out at 96 mph. He uses his fastball most of the time, throwing it 75% of the time in Triple-A. He also throws a cutter and a tight slider.

The Brewers could use his talent. They are in need of a quality left-handed reliever. As of now, they only have Hoby Milner in that spot.

This is a great deal for both sides. The Dodgers make room for their star, and the Brewers get a relief pitcher with some upside.

