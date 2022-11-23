Bryce Harper Contract: What is Bryce Harper's salary for the 2023 season?

Bryce Harper was the best player in the 2023 postseason. His hitting ability brought his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, within arm's length of their first World Series win since 2008.

Apart from his postseason success, Harper has consistently been ranked as one of the most dominant players in modern baseball. The outfielder has won a pair of MVP Awards and is also a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient.

Jonny Heller @JonnyHeller One month ago today, Bryce Harper had the swing of his life. One month ago today, Bryce Harper had the swing of his life. https://t.co/IO09OREbs4

Originally drafted by the Washington Nationals, Harper became a free agent in 2018. He decided to sign with the Phillies in 2019 for a contract that saw him make $330 million over 13 years.

Unfortunately, for Harper, the year he left the Nats was the year that the team captured their first ever World Series title, defeating the Houston Astros.

He did not let the unfortunate luck get him down, though, and dove head first into producing for his new team. In 2021, Harper led the MLB in doubles, .OBP and OPS to win the second MVP Award of his career.

He was instrumental in bringing the Phillies to their first postseason appearance in 11 seasons in 2021. After his timely home run elevated Philadelphia over their Wild Card matchup, the St. Louis Cardinals, he did not look back.

Harper was named the MVP of the 2022 NLCS after he hit two home runs and five RBIs over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies bested the Padres in six games and advanced to the Fall Classic.

Sports Entertainment @OutsiderSports Give me Bryce Harper taking Suarez yard, but make it Moneyball.



Give me Bryce Harper taking Suarez yard, but make it Moneyball.https://t.co/hDY1Vhap6J

Overall, in the 2022 postseason, Harper hit six home runs and 13 RBIs and registered a batting average of .347. While it was not enough to bring the trophy to Philly, he energized his city and the team's fanbase.

As part of his 13-year deal, Harper is set to earn roughly $25.3 million next year. He will make the same amount every year until his contract expires in 2031.

Bryce Harper hopes for a big season in 2023

One thing Bryce Harper proved to the Phillies management, the fans and himself is that the franchise’s risk on his massive contract has ostensibly paid off.

Although very few would have selected the Phillies to win the 2022 World Series, Harper alone nearly made that a reality. Expect to see a lot more magic from him in 2023.

