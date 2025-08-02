Bryce Harper gives cutting reaction to teammate Jhoan Duran's electric display in Phillies debut after getting thrown out vs Tigers

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 02, 2025 06:34 GMT
First baseman Bryce Harper was left impressed with Jhoan Duran's electric entrance and debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers. The Minnesota Twins traded Duran to the Phillies on Thursday's trade deadline.

Duran entered the field with former WWE superstar, The Undertaker’s gong soundtrack. The setting only added to the allure, as for a brief time, only iPhone lights and ballpark lights were visible, drawing a similar entrance Undertaker had in the WWE.

The mood hit perfectly for Harper, who had to watch the last two innings from the locker room following his ejection in the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike on a check swing. After the game, Harper shared his reaction to Duran's WWE-type appearance.

"Yeah, it looked great from my locker," Harper said.

The Phillies' first baseman took the liberty of arranging such an entrance for Duran.

"It was great," Harper added. "I mean, we all know what it was like in Minnesota when he came in the game. Right when we got him, I texted [baseball communications leaders] KG [Kevin Gregg] and Chris [Ware] and said, 'Hey, we gotta do this, it's really cool.' Lights-out stuff obviously, and Detroit has seen him before, and [still] one-two-three inning there in the ninth."
Duran's entrance was followed by a successful save as he pitched a clean inning in the ninth to earn the save in his debut game for the Phillies, who won 5-4.

Here's the video of Duran's entrance at Citizens Bank Park:

Jhoan Duran feels "incredible" following his first save for Phillies on debut

It took Jhoan Duran only four pitches to punch his first save for the Phillies. He induced a groundout off Colt Keith, followed by Spencer Torkelson's foul ball and Riley Greene's lineout, giving the Phillies a 5-4 win. This save was Duran's 17th for the season and his first with the Phillies.

"I still feel incredible," Duran said after earning the save on Phillies' debut. "I can't say something. It's amazing."

Duran was overwhelmed with the kind of support he had at Citizens Bank Park.

"I can see they love baseball," Duran said. "They do everything for baseball. I love that."

Jhoan Duran's acquisition should help the Phillies win games in the later stages of the second half.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
